Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.43

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 187799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4498 per share. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 95.74%.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.