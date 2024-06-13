Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.43

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 187799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4498 per share. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 95.74%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

