Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

About Algoma Steel Group

TSE:ASTL opened at C$9.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$8.64 and a 1-year high of C$13.54.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

