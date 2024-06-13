Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
