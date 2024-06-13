Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 5.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $266.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

