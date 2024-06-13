ALL BEST ICO Price Down 13.4% This Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 70.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $37.88 million and approximately $59,561.98 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO launched on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,204,603 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 1,330,204,602.7452445 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.0844354 USD and is down -37.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $7,316.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.