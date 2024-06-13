Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.30

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 3332477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £250.43 million, a P/E ratio of -88.33, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Featured Stories

