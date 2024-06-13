Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIDE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 6,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

