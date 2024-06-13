Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HIDE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 6,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile
