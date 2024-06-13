Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.21 and last traded at $46.47. 1,452,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,150,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,179,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $366,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

