American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.92.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

