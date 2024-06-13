American International Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 33,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,005 call options.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $73.80. 1,690,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,491. American International Group has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

