American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Georgetown University

Georgetown University grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.4% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after purchasing an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,549,366,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,545,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.94. 277,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.15.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

