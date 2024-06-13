Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is Forest Hill Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Forest Hill Capital LLC lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp makes up approximately 3.5% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 250,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,842. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

