Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.10. The company had a trading volume of 289,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.59 and its 200-day moving average is $288.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

