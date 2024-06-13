Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $298.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.20 and a 200 day moving average of $289.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.