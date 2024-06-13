Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 44,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 49,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

