AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Up 5.1%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.74. 210,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 478,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
AMTD Digital Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMTD Digital
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.