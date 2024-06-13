AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Up 5.1%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.74. 210,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 478,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

