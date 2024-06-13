Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Down to $238.44

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $238.44, but opened at $232.55. Analog Devices shares last traded at $234.76, with a volume of 148,264 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,006,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

