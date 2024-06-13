Analysts Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Target Price at $20.28

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,845 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 227,573 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.