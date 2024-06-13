Analysts Set Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Price Target at C$9.46

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

HWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. In related news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$770,297.12. Also, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. Insiders have sold 628,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,173 over the last three months. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$134.03 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 36.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

