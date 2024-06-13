Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$39.83

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Hydro One Stock Down 1.0 %
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current year.
Hydro One Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 68.85%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
