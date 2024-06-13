Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,441. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

