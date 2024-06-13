Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,441. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.