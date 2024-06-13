ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.39 on Monday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.44 and its 200-day moving average is $329.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

