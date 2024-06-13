Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Goodnow Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 6.0% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $42,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.3 %

APO stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.66. The company had a trading volume of 798,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

