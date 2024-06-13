Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

AFT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

