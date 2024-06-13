Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
AFT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
