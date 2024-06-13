Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,899. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

