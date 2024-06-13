Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,899. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
