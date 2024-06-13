Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,257 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.74. 703,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.