Arch Capital Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACGLN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

