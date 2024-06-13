Arch Capital Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ACGLN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $21.21.
About Arch Capital Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.