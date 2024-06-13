Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources accounts for about 6.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Arch Resources stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.94. 164,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.