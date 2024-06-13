Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 2.7%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 1,616,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,111,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

ACHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,872 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

