Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 5.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $32.89. 156,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 487,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,824. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $478,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 121,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.