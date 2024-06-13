Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.99. 541,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 750,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $202,720.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

