Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0790 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $78.90 million and $8.51 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00046684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.