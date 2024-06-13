Ardor Trading 14.9% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $79.04 million and $9.32 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00047510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

