Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 66,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,057. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 15,876 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $223,692.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,007.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

