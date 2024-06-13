Argus Increases Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to $160.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $144.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

