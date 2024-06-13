Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $146.10. 4,443,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.