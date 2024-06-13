Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 4,970.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,970.63 ($63.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.49) to GBX 5,100 ($64.94) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($84.04) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.59) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($86.59) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($78.31) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,688 ($72.43) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,437 ($56.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,180 ($78.70). The stock has a market cap of £24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,979.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,735.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,406.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

