Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.04 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $223.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.54 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.