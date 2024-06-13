Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Autodesk updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.04 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.99-8.21 EPS.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $223.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.54 and a 200-day moving average of $237.34. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
