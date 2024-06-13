Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $244.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,089. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.