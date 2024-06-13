Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.75

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.75 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.75 ($0.52), with a volume of 2044449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.52).

The company has a market capitalization of £143.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

