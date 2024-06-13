Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

