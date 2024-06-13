Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.20 and last traded at $144.50. Approximately 145,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 616,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,127,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,165,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

