B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Up 121.4% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

RILYP stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

