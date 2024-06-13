B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $4.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold
B2Gold Price Performance
Shares of BTG opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.16%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Featured Stories
