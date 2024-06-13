B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$46,574.40 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40.
Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.79. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.60, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current year.
BTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.00.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
