Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $46.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

