Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 15.2%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) dropped 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 351,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 135,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Banyan Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.69.
Banyan Gold Company Profile
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
