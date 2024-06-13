Barclays Trims J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $123.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.71.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

