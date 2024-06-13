BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.70

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 921605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,883,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in BILL by 40.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

