BioNTech’s (BNTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Down 0.9 %

BNTX opened at $97.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 195.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $410,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 15.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after buying an additional 1,152,541 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 41.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after buying an additional 142,344 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 127,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.